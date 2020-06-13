WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting its highest daily increase since April 15.

WECU confirms 46 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the region is seeing a double-digit daily increase.

Of the new cases, 41 are related to agriculture farm workers and one health care worker.

Four cases reported on Saturday were found to be community spread.

That brings the total in the region to 1,179 cases, with 701 resolved cases and 67 deaths to date.

One current outbreak continues at Country Village Homes with one staff member currently diagnosed with COVID-19.

There are 31,992 total confirmed cases for Ontario to date, including 26,583 recoveries and 2,507 deaths.

In Canada there have been 97,943 confirmed cases, 58,523 recoveries and 8,049 deaths reported to date.

With files from Sijia Liu.