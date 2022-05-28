Higher than average temperatures, mix of sun and clouds in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex residents should be able to enjoy patches of sun on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, the Windsor-Essex region will see above average temperatures with a high of 24C with a humidex of 25C during the day.

UV index may reach 9, or “very high,” according to the forecaster.

Temperatures are expected to cool down in the evening with a low of 13C and partly cloudy skies.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 27C. Sunday night..clear with a low of 18C.

Monday..sunny. High 31C. Monday night..clear. Low 20C.

Tuesday..sunny. High 32C. Tuesday night..clear. Low 20C.

Wednesday.. Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29. Wednesday night… cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain, low 15

Thursday..sunny. High 23C. Tuesday night..clear. Low 12C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 22.8C and the average low is 11.7C.