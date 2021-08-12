WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital officials say they have increased capacity at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Ouellette Campus to accommodate a recent rise in demand for tests for the virus.

Staff conducted 192 swab tests for COVID-19 on Wednesday - the highest one-day testing volume since 216 individuals were tested on April 26.

The increased testing demand comes amid a recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases reported by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. There were 29 new cases on Thursday and one person with the virus is in hospital.

“The numbers remind us the need to be cautious, to continue to follow public health guidance –and most importantly, to get a vaccine,” said WRH Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad.

The hospital says this continues a recent upward trend noticed in the last two weeks.

Testing for symptomatic individuals at the Ouellette Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre – open from 7 am to 3 pm, seven days a week - remains by appointment only.

In order to schedule a COVID-19 assessment appointment, you can go online on your mobile device or computer (using Safari or Chrome) and select a certain date/time for your appointment or by “first available time.” Please have your health card in hand when booking on-line or calling in to 519-973-4443.

Same day and next day appointments are generally available and WRH says they will further increase staff resources if necessary to accommodate higher demand to ensure same and next day testing remains available.

WRH says the Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be reopened if necessary.

Options for asymptomatic testing options in the region can be found online.

“For people who have COVID-19 symptoms we stress that they should get tested as a way to ensure the virus is identified, isolation occurs and contact tracing can take place to prevent further community spread,” says Saad.

For those seeking vaccinations for either a first dose or second dose (if 28 days from the first dose) can walk in to the Devonshire Mall Vaccination Centre, or book an appointment online between 8 am and 3:15 pm, seven days a week at wevax.ca.

WRH has periodically adjusted the hours of our COVID-19 Assessment Centres since the start of the pandemic to reflect recent demand trends –expanding them to ensure same-day appointments can be made, as well as lowering them when possible to preserve human resources.

The hospital’s busiest day for testing in 2021 was on January 11, when 631 individuals received swab tests for COVID-19.