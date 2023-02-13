Highbury Canco employees picketing in Leamington

News -

Highbury Canco employees in Leamington are on the picket line Monday, beginning strike action after rejecting a final offer from the company.

The company provided a final offer to the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union Local 175 on Feb. 7.

That offer was then forwarded to members Saturday afternoon and according to the union, 80 per cent of roughly 400 workers rejected the offer.

Many workers were picketing in front of the Oak Street facility Monday morning.

According to Highbury Canco President and CEO Sam Diab, about 200 other employees not represented by the UFCW will continue to come to work.

The contract for employees represented by UFCW Local 175 expired in December 2022.

The two sides have not set a date for further negotiation and there is no indication how long the strike may last.

Workers at the plant manufacture tomato-based food and beverage products under an umbrella of different brand names.

With files from CTV News Windsor’s Rich Garton.