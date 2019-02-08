

Strong gusty winds have prompted Environment Canada to issue Special Weather Statements across southwestern Ontario.

The winds, with gusts up to 80 km/h, will continue into the afternoon before easing off.

These winds are strong enough to cause minor tree damage and a few local power outages.

Special weather statements are in effect for Windsor, Essex, London, Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford, Lambton, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia, and Huron-Perth.

Norfolk County and Grey-Bruce are under Wind Warnings for today with gusts up to 100 km/h possible.