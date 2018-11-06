

CTV Windsor





The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch due to high winds.

Officials say forecasted winds out of the south in combination with presently high lake levels will create a possibility of flooding for the Lake Erie shorelines, including Pelee Island.

The ERCA statement says there is potential for strong water surge along the Lake Erie shoreline and potential for significant near shore erosion with wave overtopping and spray.

It also says ongoing wave activity has the potential to damage shoreline structures that are currently damaged or unmaintained. With ground conditions still wet from recent rainfall events, waves and spray could exacerbate standing water conditions in low lying areas.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority is also warning of potential flooding.

The LTVCA says in flood prone areas such as Erie Shore Drive, and some specific areas around Wheatley, there is a risk of flooding caused by waves crashing against the shoreline and spraying onto land.

The municipality of Chatham-Kent has already closed Rose Beach Line over South Marsh Creek due to erosion from Lake Erie along the edge of the road.

Officials say in the interest of public safety, Rose Beach Line will no longer be available as a through route between Morpeth and Rondeau. The alternative route is Talbot Trail and Kent Bridge Road.

People are urged to take extra caution and avoid shoreline areas. Waves overtopping breakwalls and shorelines can be extremely dangerous.

Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards.

Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing water, standing water and shoreline areas.

The ERCA flood watch will remain in effect until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.