High water levels temporarily close Chatham bridges

Chatham-Kent police say two local bridges had to be temporarily closed due to high water levels.

The Fifth Street Bridge and 3rd Street Bridge were closed on Wednesday.

Police say it is to remove debris from the water way.

The bridges were expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon.

Police are asking the public to plan accordingly and avoid the area.

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the Thames River in Chatham-Kent. It is in effect until April 7.

Flood Warning – Thames River and local watercourses – April 4, 2023 – 5:30 am

