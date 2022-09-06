High static water level reported for Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority says current water levels are down compared to the last five years, but are still well above average.

LTVCA issued a shoreline condition statement for Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair on Tuesday.

With the drop in water levels, near gale force or stronger winds are now required to create the waves that cause flooding along much of the LTVCA shoreline.

Average daily water levels on Lake Erie at the beginning of September were around 174.52 m (I.G.L.D.). This is down about 35 cm from last year’s peak daily average water level record set on July 21. The all-time record high monthly average for September was 174.87 m, set in 2019.

The authority says strong sustained wind speeds can still create waves that cause flooding, erosion, and shoreline damage in the Erie Shore Drive area.

There is still a risk of erosion and damage to shoreline protection works, including erosion along the high bluffs.

Forecasts suggest water levels could drop around 13 cm by the beginning of October.

LTVCA says the conditions statement is a standing message issued for the month of September. Should weather forecasts suggest a sustained wind event likely to cause shoreline issues, this message will be upgraded.