WINDSOR -- A large part of downtown is closed to traffic as Windsor firefighters respond to a blaze in the garage of a high-rise building.

Crews were called to the fire at Westcourt Place at Goyeau Street and Chatham Street East Tuesday morning.

Officials say it started in a vehicle in the parking garage.

About 20 to 25 residents are inside St. Alphonsus Church, after being evacuated around 6:30 a.m.

One man and his son tell CTV News “the floor was full of smoke.”

Windsor Social Services is talking to the tenants. The city has organized an evacuation room inside the 400 building where they’ll have food, water and a warm place to stay. Residents with pets are moving onto Transit Windsor buses.

Multiple units are still at the scene of the fire. The public is being asked to stay away from the area.