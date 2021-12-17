High-rise apartment fire causes $125,000 damage
Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in 800 block of Ouellette Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)
Windsor, Ont. -
One person has been displaced after a high-rise apartment fire near downtown Windsor.
Crews responded to the upgraded working fire in 800 block of Ouellette early Friday morning.
Once the fire was out, firefighters began doing overhaul and ventilation.
An investigator was called to the scene.
The cause is listed as undetermined and damage is estimated at $125,000.