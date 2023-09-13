High number of opioid overdose-related emergency visits prompts alert

An alert has been issued in Windsor-Essex after 12 opioid overdose emergency department visits were reported last week.

According to officials, 10 of the 12 visits involved fentanyl.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s opioid and substance use notification system identified an increase in the number of opioid overdose emergency visits and calls between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10.

Along with the 12 visits, the system flagged five consecutive days of suspected opioid overdose EMS calls between Sept. 4 and Sept. 8.

Officials say, together, the 12 overdoses combined with the five days of calls warranted a public alert.