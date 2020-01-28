WINDSOR -- The Windsor and Essex County Health Unit says the turnout for the three sessions to pick-up Potassium Iodide pills were high.

The Emergency Preparedness Coordinator says officials handed out nearly 1,100 KI pills.

Jyll Mackie says while they were prepared for those numbers, they were taken aback by the amount of interest.

Online ordering and mailing system is closed for the winter months due to the temperature sensitivity of the pills.

Residents who missed the sessions can go online to receive notifications when the online ordering and mailing re-opens in the spring.