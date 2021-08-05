WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and a high humidex in Windsor-Essex.

The forecast for Thursday is sunny with a high of 29 C and a humidex of 34. The UV index is 8 or very high.

On Thursday night it’s expected to be clear with a low of 16 C.

Here’s the EC forecast for the weekend and beyond: