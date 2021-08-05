WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and a high humidex in Windsor-Essex.

Check out the new CTV Windsor weather page

The forecast for Thursday is sunny with a high of 29 C and a humidex of 34. The UV index is 8 or very high.

On Thursday night it’s expected to be clear with a low of 16 C.

Here’s the EC forecast for the weekend and beyond:

  • Friday..sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Friday night..cloudy periods. Low 20.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29.
  • Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.
  • Sunday night..cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 23.
  • Monday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 32.
  • Monday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 23.
  • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31.
  • Tuesday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 22.
  • Wednesday..sunny. High 30.