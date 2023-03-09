Hiatus House asks for help tackling transitional housing project

Hiatus House has high hopes for a transitional housing project in downtown Windsor, Ont.

The organization aims to construct a 40 unit building for women and children fleeing domestic violence or trafficking situations on the lot across the street from their current shelter, which is essentially being forced to kick clients out after 6-8 weeks.

“Often we’re discharging women into situations that aren’t good for them and we want to develop transitional housing to help them rebuild and gain some independence,” Executive Director Sylvie Gunther said.

Hiatus House gathered about 50 local “women of influence” Thursday evening to provide a run down of their plans – with a desperate plea for their support.

“I’m really hoping the community will be behind this initiative and will give generously and feel a part of what this transitional housing will be in the future,” said Lisa Gibbs, Executive Director of the Royal LePage Shelter Foundation.

Hiatus House has operated in Windsor since 1976, having grown from a space with nine beds, to one with 42.

Gunther said they get an average of 270 crisis calls a month, but have to turn women away due to a lack of space in part because of insufficient housing.

The organization applied for federal funding in the spring of 2022 and municipal funding this winter, but neither application was successful.

Gunther suspects that’s because of the sheer amount of housing projects trying to get off the ground as Windsor – and cities across Canada – work through a homelessness crisis.

Hiatus House hopes to build transitional housing for 40 women and their children. (Source: Hiatus House)

She said the transitional housing building is expected to cost $22-million, and while they still hope for other government funding or grants, they hope to raise money for it within the community.

“We need help,” she said. “We can’t do it on our own.