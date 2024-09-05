Here’s which convenience stores sell alcohol in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

As of Thursday, you can now buy alcohol in select licensed convenience stores in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford posted on X and said the provincial government is “delivering on our promise to treat people like adults while giving small businesses the chance to grow and create more local jobs.”

Locally, it is a welcome change.

“This is going to really help, in my eyes, save a lot of independent, small convenience stores across the province,” said Terry Yaldo, owner of Midway Convenience and chair of the Ontario Convenience Store Association.

“There’s been a struggle the last few years. It’s been tough and in this industry, we have had various challenges. I really, truly believe this will help a lot of community stores stay open and continue to be viable.”

Terry Yaldo showcasing the selection of ready-to-drink alcohol now sold in his store. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Ryan Sersen, a customer, also welcomes the change.

“I think it’s awesome that local businesses can have a chance to make a little bit of extra money and supply a need to the people, instead of just going to the Beer Store or government operated places,” he said.

The province has compiled a complete map, outlining the convenience stores now licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

You can view that here.