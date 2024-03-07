Here's what you need to get your free dog license

Free dog licenses are available for Windsor dog owners.

As part of the 2024 budget, dog licenses are still mandatory but the annual fee is no longer required for dogs that meet the spay/neuter and microchip criteria.

Council also approved reimbursement of the fee for owners who have already purchased a

license this year and meet the approved criteria.

To receive reimbursement owners must provide the following

Proof of Microchipping

Place of Dog Licence Purchase

Dog Owner’s Complete Address

Dog Owner’s Name

Dog’s Name

The above can be provided to the Licensing Division via email, regular mail, or in-person.