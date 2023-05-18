Here's what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day 2023

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in Windsor-Essex on Victoria Day on Monday, May 22, 2023:

OPEN:

Devonshire Mall is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh Mall is open from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most grocery stores operate on holiday hours.

Beer Store 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

CLOSED:

Post offices

Banks

Government offices

Schools

Public library branches

Most LCBO locations

CITY OF WINDSOR HOLIDAY HOURS

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023, in observance of the Victoria Day holiday.

Special Events:

Reminder: The annual City Birthday Celebration and Mayor’s Walk have been moved to a different weekend this year and will take place Sunday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Watch for details in our Newsroom in the coming days.

311 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023. The contact centre will reopen on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

211 Windsor-Essex

The 211 Call Centre will be open 24 hours on Monday to serve residents throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Monday, May 22, 2023. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one (1) day. Please refer to your 2023-2024 Waste Collection Calendar or the Recycle Coach App, or visit our Collection Schedule page. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information, or visit our Waste and Recycling pages.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Parks and Recreation

Community centres, customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023, except for any already booked rentals or events.

The indoor pools and fitness centres at the WFCU Centre and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including Monday, May 22, 2023, to offer services for people experiencing homelessness. Call (519) 253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union will be open from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

Windsor Public Library

All library locations will be closed Monday, May 22, 2023, to celebrate Victoria Day. All branches will change to summer hours Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Windsor Public Library is always open online at WindsorPublicLibrary.com.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, May 22, 2023. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open reduced hours of 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023.

For more information, visit www.CityWindsor.ca or contact 311.