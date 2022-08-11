Here's some tips for saving on back to school
Parents, retailers and shopping experts have plenty of tips to help parents save during a time of rising inflation.
“It’s quite astonishing the amount you can save,” says Dylan Palcit, vice president of sales for Monarch Basics in Windsor, Ont.
Palcit tells CTV News parents can save between 25 and 55 per cent by switching from brand names to generic or no name brands.
“These products are made in the same factories that companies like Paper Mate and Swingline products are being made but they’re branded for us and they’re at a much cheaper price,” says Palcit.
Parents should start shopping early, especially if your child is picky, according to Palcit.
“Most stores, they purchase their inventory very early in advance and they're not restocking,” notes Palcit.
He says it’s a fun time of year to be in this industry.
“A lot of kids come in here who are quite excited, which is not generally something we see in an office supply store,” says Palcit.
Consumer Reports also recommends shopping early, keeping an eye on local flyers and consider purchasing refurbished electronics.
“That can be a great way to get a good chunk of savings and the product should function just as well as something that's brand new out of the box,” according to Consumer Reports deal editor, Samantha Gordon.
And the Credit Counselling Society advises against spontaneous trips to the store.
“It’s having a game plan and planning ahead because when you run things last minute and you’re searching for convenience, that gets very expensive,” says Anne Arbour.
It’s the parents themselves, however, who also offer some of the best tips, as illustrated in a social media call-out for advice.
If any parents are struggling with the rising cost of back to school, they are encouraged to contact 211 or 311 to get a list of local agencies willing to help at this time of year.
