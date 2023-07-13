Here’s how University of Windsor ranks compared to other institutions

The University of Windsor has ranked among the top universities, according to the 2024 edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings.

Nationally, UWindsor ranked 20th overall, seventh among non-medical Canadian universities and fourth among non-medical Ontario universities in the rankings.

"We are proud to be recognized in the top 44 per cent of the world's universities in the QS World University Rankings,” said University of Windsor president Robert Gordon.

"This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students who continuously strive for excellence in teaching, learning, research, and creative activity."

The annual QS World University Rankings, introduced in 2004, has emerged as one of the most influential and widely respected global rankings of world universities. Marking its 20-year anniversary this year, QS adopted its methodology to reflect the growth in data availability and the changing priorities of students and society at large by introducing three new metrics related to sustainability, employment outcomes and international research network.

Shanthi Johnson, Vice-President of Research and Innovation, noted the University’s remarkable performance in several key areas including research impact and employment outcomes of its students, ranking in the top third of all universities globally in both areas.

The University’s research impact was highlighted as a significant strength, securing a position in the top third of all universities globally for the intensity of its research impact, ranking 411.

"This accomplishment is attributed to the University's dedicated faculty, who average an impressive 101 citations per faculty member,” Dr. Johnson said.

"The University of Windsor actively promotes innovation and collaboration within the local and global communities, and we recognize that incorporating diverse ways of knowing, knowledge traditions, and effective methods of creating and disseminating knowledge greatly enhances the quality and depth of our academic endeavours."