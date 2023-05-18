Here's how the City of Windsor is using AI to find and repair potholes
As potholes continue to be a nuisance for drivers in Windsor, Ont. the city is hoping artificial intelligence can be the key to locating them more efficiently — and filling them faster.
The city's maintenance department is sharing three artificial intelligence devices developed by CityROVER. They were approved for a pilot project in 2019 and were out on the road in 2020.
The device works similarly to a dash cam, but operates as a physical attachment on the back of a smartphone.
Instead of maintenance workers having to manually identify when they spot a pothole on the road, the camera automatically captures the size and location of a pothole as the driver approaches it.
From there, Nguy can see all the potholes coming into the system from his office on Crawford Avenue and dispatch crews as needed.
"What is emergency [gets priority], obviously, where the pothole potentially can damage a vehicle," said Nguy. "But for smaller potholes, we put them in a map and then the crew will be sent out to take care of that area."
According to Nguy, pothole workers started using GPS technology in 2010 in tandem with the manual push of a button to identify potholes.
"Even with that, it's very limited. It's a lot of human intervention," said Nguy, who added distracted driving is another issue with using GPS. "You can't operate a vehicle and a device at the same time. So we stopped that."
This AI technology, Nguy said, has the ability to "collect the data by itself." Take a look at the video below to see the device in action:
Nguy said he hopes to secure more than three AI virtual pothole assistants in the future.
The City of Windsor was also recognized this week for its use of this technology, as the operations department has been awarded a 2023 E.A. Danby Certificate of Merit for Excellence in Municipal Administration.
