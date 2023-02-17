Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in Windsor, Ont. this Family Day holiday

Monday, Feb. 20 is Family Day in Ontario, and while some people will receive the statutory holiday off work and school, others might not.

With this in mind, it can be tough to know what stores and city services will be opened that day, so here’s a comprehensive list of what’s open and closed in Windsor on Family Day.

Grocery Stores

Most grocery stores will remain open on Family Day, but some stores may be operating on reduced hours. For specific hours, call ahead or check the store’s website.

LCBO and The Beer Store

All LCBO stores and all Beer Store locations will be closed on Feb. 20.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies will remain open on Family Day, but some stores may be operating on holiday hours. For specific hours, call ahead or check the store’s website.

Schools and Universities

Because Family Day is a provincial holiday, all schools in the area and the University of Windsor will be closed.

Banks

All banks will be closed on the Family Day holiday.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Family Day. The customer service office at 300 Chatham Street West will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Windsor Public Library

The Central, Riverside, and Budimir branches will be open on Family Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All other branches will be closed.

Garbage and Recycling Collections

There will be no residential collection services on Feb. 20. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services will be delayed by one day. Residents can refer to their 2022-2023 waste collection calendar, which remains in effect until March 31.

Public Drop-Off and Household Chemical Waste Depots

The depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road East will be closed on Feb. 20. Regular winter hours of operation (excluding holidays) are Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Parks and Recreation

Community centres, customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Feb. 20, except for any already booked rentals or events and the H4 program.

The indoor pools and fitness centres at the WFCU Centre and Gino & Liz Marcus Community Complex will be closed.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Homelessness & Housing Help Hub (H4)

The day program at 400 Wyandotte St. E. (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, including Feb. 20, 2023.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking Enforcement

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on Feb. 20, 2023. Ticket payments may still be made online by visiting the E-Services tab at CityWindsor.ca.

3-1-1 Customer Contact Centre

The 311 Customer Contact Centre will be closed on Feb. 20. The contact centre will reopen on, Feb. 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 311 services and information are also available online and via the Windsor 311 mobile app.

Museum Windsor

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are normally closed on Mondays and will therefore be closed on Feb. 20, 2023.