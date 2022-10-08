Here is what to expect for Windsor’s Thanksgiving long weekend weather

As people prepare their turkeys, bake pumpkin pie and decorate their homes ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings with loved ones, there is something else to be thankful for this long weekend – warm and dry weather.

According to Environment Canada, Windsor, Ont. can expect a high of 14 C and mainly cloudy skies on Saturday, with sustained winds of 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h.

Going into the evening, the cloud cover will clear and the low will dip down to 5 C. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h, with gusts of up to 50 km/h.

For the second day of the Thanksgiving long weekend, Sunday will start off sunny and with a high of 17 C, before giving way to increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h throughout the morning.

Overnight Sunday, there will be overcast skies and a low of 3 C.

On Thanksgiving Monday Windsor can expect the nicest day of the long weekend, with sunny skies and a high of 15 C.

The average high for this time of year in Windsor is 17.5 C.

Here is a look at Windsor’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 21 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 14 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 14 C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud, with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 13 C.