Here is what to expect for Windsor’s Thanksgiving long weekend weather

Vibrant colours are seen on the leaves of a tree in Windsor, Ont. on a beautiful October day in this viewer-submitted photo. (Source: Mark Hewer) Vibrant colours are seen on the leaves of a tree in Windsor, Ont. on a beautiful October day in this viewer-submitted photo. (Source: Mark Hewer)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. town employee quietly lowered fluoride in water for years

Residents of a small community in Vermont were blindsided last month by news that one official in their water department quietly lowered fluoride levels nearly four years ago, giving rise to worries about their children's dental health and transparent government -- and highlighting the enduring misinformation around water fluoridation.

Canada's critical 'skills gap' problem explained in 6 charts

The large skills gap in Canada's labour force has only widened during the pandemic, according to the Conference Board of Canada, with experts saying this is a 'critical' time when the country must invest to create a more skilled workforce if it wants to stay competitive.

Explosion damages bridge to Crimea, hurts Russia supply line

An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting an unmistakable symbol of Russian power in the region.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver