WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Here comes the sun: Sunshine, possible flurries expected in Windsor

    A robin enjoys the sunshine in this viewer submitted image from February 2024. (Source: Ellen Price) A robin enjoys the sunshine in this viewer submitted image from February 2024. (Source: Ellen Price)
    Share

    While there is a chance of precipitation on Tuesday and Thursday, Windsor will be treated to plenty of sunshine over the coming days.

    According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday morning and afternoon, with sustained winds of 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h. The daytime high will reach 4 C, but will feel like – 6 in the morning with the wind chill.

    Overnight, mostly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries will persist before clearing before morning. The low will dip down to – 7 C, feeling like – 11 with the wind chill.

    On Valentine’s Day the weather will be beautiful, with Windsor seeing plenty of sunshine and a high of 2 C, feeling like – 12 in the morning with the wind chill.

     

    Windsor’s upcoming forecast

    Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this morning. High 4 C. Wind chill – 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 7 C. Wind chill – 11 overnight.

    Wednesday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2 C. Wind chill – 12 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3 C.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 0 C.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report

    It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News