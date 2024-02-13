Here comes the sun: Sunshine, possible flurries expected in Windsor
While there is a chance of precipitation on Tuesday and Thursday, Windsor will be treated to plenty of sunshine over the coming days.
According to Environment Canada, Windsor will see mainly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday morning and afternoon, with sustained winds of 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h. The daytime high will reach 4 C, but will feel like – 6 in the morning with the wind chill.
Overnight, mostly cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries will persist before clearing before morning. The low will dip down to – 7 C, feeling like – 11 with the wind chill.
On Valentine’s Day the weather will be beautiful, with Windsor seeing plenty of sunshine and a high of 2 C, feeling like – 12 in the morning with the wind chill.
Windsor’s upcoming forecast
Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h this morning. High 4 C. Wind chill – 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tuesday night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low – 7 C. Wind chill – 11 overnight.
Wednesday: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 2 C. Wind chill – 12 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.
Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 3 C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 0 C.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3 C.
