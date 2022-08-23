Here are the vaccine and mask policies for Windsor post-secondary students this fall

As Windsor university and college students prepare to head into the classroom this fall, here’s a look at the COVID-19 vaccine and mask policies for both institutions.

University of Windsor:

As of June 6, the University of Windsor’s mandatory mask policy was updated to require individuals to wear a mask in all indoor spaces only where physical distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

Vaccine requirements have been paused for fall 2022 at the University of Windsor.

For more information and updates visit: Return to Campus.

St. Clair College:

St. Clair College is continuing the policy that the campus has right now.

College officials say they encourage vaccination and are mask-friendly if someone chooses to wear one.

The college is following the guidelines with the Windsor Essex County Health Unit.

“We are willing and able to pivot as directed by them,” said St. Clair spokesperson John Fairley.

Masks can still be accessed from security.

“We continue to encourage individuals to wear a tight-fitting, well-constructed mask if they feel it is the right choice for them,” said the St. Clair website.

The full guidelines for students and staff are posted at www.stclaircollege.ca.