Here are options for Windsor-Essex residents to support Ukraine

The City of Windsor has compiled an initial list of organizations soliciting donations to support families in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

In Windsor and Essex County, almost 10,000 of residents are from Ukraine.

With this in mind, the city began to fly the Ukrainian flag at Charles Clark Square last week and illuminated City Hall in blue and yellow, the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

“The human tragedy unfolding right now in Ukraine reminds us all about the tremendous privileges of peace and freedom we share as Canadians,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “As individual residents, we are appalled by what we see occurring and ask, What can we do? The City of Windsor has compiled an initial list of organizations soliciting donations to support families in Ukraine.”

City officials say the following list is not exhaustive, but rather a starting point for anyone interested in donating. The city is not affiliated with any individual organizations, nor is it collecting financial or other types of donations on behalf of these organizations. Residents should contact their organization of choice directly.

Here's the list: