

CTV Windsor





A simple barbecue helped to convey an important message in Windsor — the number of hepatitis cases are on the rise in Windsor-Essex.

An annual event at the Downtown Mission aimed to improve awareness and education of the dangers of hepatitis.

Organizers say around half a million Canadians are living with hepatitis B and C and many are unaware they’re infected. Both viruses are transmitted through blood to blood contact.

In 2018, rates for new hepatitis C infections in Windsor-Essex saw an increase of 54 cases over the most recent five-year average.

“People continue to be infected and we know that drug use is one of the predisposing factors that could result in obtaining hepatitis so we need to continue to educate,” said Nadine Manroe-Wakerell, executive director of the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre.The event is part of Hepatitis Awareness Week.

Along with grabbing a hotdog, guests were also informed of how certain lifestyle behaviours can make them more susceptible to hepatitis C.

Manroe-Wakerell encourages those looking for more information to contact the Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre.