Helping the homeless in Leamington is the hope of new pilot project

Anyone experiencing homelessness in the Leamington area will now have a place to turn to in the evening.

A drop-in centre at 58 Erie Street South is opening its doors between 6 and 10 p.m. as a pilot project.

Officials believe that many of Leamington’s homeless are not readily seen in public because they may be living in their vehicles, “couch-surfing,” staying at temporary shelters or in conservation areas, among others.

Street Angels will be operating the centre. Volunteers will offer food resources and supplies to those in need. Organizers are gathering information to see if the effort warrants a permanent program.

Merissa Mills is the director of Street Angels, a community organization that offers services and care for the homeless.

"So we're really looking to create a safe space for anyone ages 16 or older, to come and warm-up, get some food, some supplies and maybe socialize a little bit between the hours of 6 to 10 p.m.," said Mills.

Ryan Alice, the coordinator for Street Angels in Leamington is hopeful that this project gains traction and significant support from the community.

"You know we can give people food, we can give people a warm place,” said Alice. “But, recognizing them as fellow humans you know, that's really the connection that everyone wants and is craving."

The public is encouraged to donate items of clothing, non-perishable food and hygiene products to the location on Erie Street.

Those interested in volunteering to help Street Angels can do so by contacting them online.