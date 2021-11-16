Help wanted: Windsor family collecting donations of pajamas

Windsor, Ont. -

‘Lola’s Pajama Fairy Project’ is now underway for a fifth straight year.

“Despite the challenges of COVID we were over the top happy with how the project went,” says Carrie Lee one of the organizers of the event.

In 2020 the family distributed 1,300 pairs of PJs to local charities.

“This year we will be donating to Matthew House, Hiatus House, The Welcome Centre for Woman and Families and Adopt-A-Vet,” says Lee

“We welcome all sizes but tend to need larger youth and adult pajamas in all sizes.”

Donations can be dropped off at these locations:

821 Fairview Blvd.

Physio Fit - 4510 Rhodes Drive

Nguyen Chiropractic - 1918 Wyandotte St

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255 - 5645 Wyandotte St

Party Rental Company - 735 Morton Dr (LaSalle)

Lola’s Pajama Fairy Project started with a story written by Lola’s Grampa called Janice the Pajama Fairy in 2017.

“This year we celebrate five years of collecting warm and cozy pajamas for Christmas,” says Lee.

“Such a wonderful tradition that seems to warm the hearts of so many in our community.”