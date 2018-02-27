

CTV Windsor





The Hedley concert at Caesars Windsor has been cancelled.

The show was supposed to take place on Sunday, March 11.

Caesars Windsor’s official statement reads : “Hedley will not be performing at Caesars Windsor on March 11, 2018. We will not be making any further comments beyond this point.”

For ticket refunds, if purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, bring proof of purchase and/or tickets to the Box Office, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. and midnight on show nights.

If purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster, refunds will be processed automatically using your method of payment. For help, call 1-855-985-HELP (4357).

The move follows a CBC story on Sunday that recounted a 24-year-old woman's allegations that lead singer Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted her in a hotel two years ago.

A lawyer for Hoggard has denied any wrongdoing by the musician.

Allegations of sexual misconduct first appeared earlier this month on social media in posts made by anonymous users.

It led the band to withdraw from consideration for three Juno Awards categories and back out of performing on the telecast.

The band's members have called the allegations involving young fans "unsubstantiated," but acknowledged that in the past they "engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock 'n' roll cliches."

With files from The Canadian Press.