'Heavy wet snow or rain': Special weather statement issued for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex with heavy wet snow or rain expected.

The forecaster says there could be reduced visibility due to heavy wet snow and blowing snow.

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm. Rainfall accumulations of 20 to 30 mm.

Strong wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

It’s expected Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

A Texas low is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario. Snow will begin Friday afternoon and quickly become heavy at times. Heavy snow in combination with strong easterly winds may create reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

Snow may mix with ice pellets at times or even transition over to rain. Areas that change over to rain may see significant rainfall accumulations. Temperatures in some areas across the region may remain above zero during the snowfall, which may limit accumulations slightly.

Environment Canada says there remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow. Snowfall warnings, rainfall warnings or winter weather travel advisories may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Here’s a look at the latest forecast

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of flurries changing to 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High plus 4.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy before morning. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Friday: Cloudy. Rain mixed with snow beginning near noon. Rainfall amount 15 mm. Wind east 40 km/h gusting to 70. High plus 3.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High 6.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 6.