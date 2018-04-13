Heavy rains are expected in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent this weekend while the rest of southern Ontario is under an ice storm watch.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for the region to the potential for heavy rains Saturday into Sunday.

There is a threat of freezing rain as well but so far Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent are not under the statement the rest of southern Ontario is regarding the ice storm.

Total rainfall amounts could be more than 50mm before the rain ends late Sunday.

Rain warnings may be issued.