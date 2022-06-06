Heavy rainfall expected in Windsor-Essex, ERCA issues watershed conditions statement

The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a watershed conditions statement for the area due to rainfall of up to 40mm expected in Monday’s forecast.

ERCA said due to the expected rainfall Monday and Tuesday, there is concern for “the accumulation of standing water in low-lying areas throughout the Essex region,” especially within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.

The conservation authority said forecasts are calling for a total amount of rainfall between 25-40mm, with possible rainfall rates of 15mm per hour in the heavier downpours.

While the predicted rainfall amounts fall below flood watch thresholds, ERCA issued the statement as lake levels are currently above average.

ERCA is reminding residents to take caution and avoid areas where there is flooding such as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rain events.

“The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast-moving water can be dangerous,” the statement said. “Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.”

The watershed conditions statement will be in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday.