Heavy rainfall expected in Windsor-Essex, ERCA issues watershed conditions statement
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a watershed conditions statement for the area due to rainfall of up to 40mm expected in Monday’s forecast.
ERCA said due to the expected rainfall Monday and Tuesday, there is concern for “the accumulation of standing water in low-lying areas throughout the Essex region,” especially within floodplain areas of all major waterways and shoreline areas.
The conservation authority said forecasts are calling for a total amount of rainfall between 25-40mm, with possible rainfall rates of 15mm per hour in the heavier downpours.
While the predicted rainfall amounts fall below flood watch thresholds, ERCA issued the statement as lake levels are currently above average.
ERCA is reminding residents to take caution and avoid areas where there is flooding such as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rain events.
“The combination of slippery banks, waves, waves overtopping shoreline structures, and fast-moving water can be dangerous,” the statement said. “Standing water can also present its own unseen hazards. Children, pets, and livestock should be kept away from flowing or standing water as well as shoreline areas.”
The watershed conditions statement will be in effect until 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
British PM Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future.
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
China's actions toward Canadian planes 'provocative and irresponsible': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the actions of Chinese pilots toward Canadian planes taking part in a United Nations mission were irresponsible and provocative.
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
Prayer service, vigil to honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack
Holding flowers and reciting verses of the Qur'an, members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., gathered for a prayer service Monday to remember four members of a family killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Watch Prince Louis' antics, tantrums steal the show at Queen's Platinum Jubilee events
Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandson Prince Louis won the public’s heart during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his antics, tantrums and facial expressions.
Kitchener
-
Afzaal family honoured at Kitchener vigil
As gatherings in London mark one year since the Afzaal family was stuck and killed while out for an evening walk, vigils are also taking place in other communities, including in Kitchener-Waterloo.
-
Ontario farm pleads guilty to worker's death, first COVID-19 case prosecuted under provincial safety laws
Scotlynn Farms, based in Vittoria, Ont., has pleaded guilty in the COVID-19 death of one of its workers. It's the first COVID-19 prosecution of an employer under the occupational health and safety laws in the province.
-
Jury deliberations begin in trial of Kee brothers in Guelph
Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee.
London
-
Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths
It’s been one year since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed in London, Ont. To mark the somber anniversary, a number of events will be held across the city on Monday.
-
Man charged in 'freezer murder' now in hands of a St. Thomas Jury
The fate of Chad Reu-Waters, the man charged in the 'freezer murder' case is in the hands of a St. Thomas jury as closing arguments were heard Monday afternoon
-
Ontario farm pleads guilty to worker's death, first COVID-19 case prosecuted under provincial safety laws
Scotlynn Farms, based in Vittoria, Ont., has pleaded guilty in the COVID-19 death of one of its workers. It's the first COVID-19 prosecution of an employer under the occupational health and safety laws in the province.
Barrie
-
HAPPENING NOW
HAPPENING NOW | Road closed for collision in Springwater Township
Two people are in the hospital following a collision on Horseshoe Valley Road in Springwater Township Monday.
-
Novice driver faces slew of charges after crashing into parked car
Police arrested a Bradford man accused of being impaired when he crashed into a parked car, flipping his vehicle on a residential street.
-
Barrie police seek missing woman
Police in Barrie are trying to locate a woman not seen or heard from since last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Chris Bartolucci, Sudbury’s ‘most successful high school coach,’ dies at 68
Chris Bartolucci of Sudbury, a long-time football coach at both the high school and Joe MacDonald Youth Football League levels, passed away June 4 at age 68.
-
Bodies of two missing ATV riders found
The bodies of two people in their 70s were found in the Batchawana River after going missing on their ATV on Friday, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating 'serious industrial incident'
One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after a 'serious industrial incident' in Sudbury's Flour Mill area, police say.
Ottawa
-
Stittsville woman getting permit to keep Little Library closer to sidewalk
It’s a positive plot twist for a Stittsville woman who was ordered to move her Little Library box farther back onto her property because of a bylaw complaint. She could soon be able return it closer to the street.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to reported road rage incident on Riverside Drive
Ottawa police are asking for any witnesses to a reported road rage incident on Riverside Drive last week to come forward.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
Toronto
-
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
-
Judge imposes stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard in light of verdict
An Ontario judge has imposed stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.
-
Threats against schools, incidents involving replica firearms will be taken seriously: York police
York police are urging parents to speak with their teens about the seriousness of making threats against schools and other youth following a recent rash of incidents.
Montreal
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Quebec Liberals announce new candidate for NDG as Kathleen Weil steps down
The Quebec Liberal Party has announced a new candidate in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce riding for the upcoming fall election.
-
Lawyers ask Quebec Court of Appeal to shed more light on secret trial
The province's attorney general, the chief justice of the Quebec court and several media organizations went before the Quebec Court of Appeal today to demand more information about a secret trial.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Dartmouth man wanted on assault charges
The RCMP is looking for a man wanted in connection with an alleged assault in Lower Sackville, N.S., over a year ago.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman dies while skydiving over the weekend: RCMP
RCMP in Gimli is investigating after a 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg died while skydiving on Saturday.
-
Search in Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba identifies 190 anomalies in the ground
A search in Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba has identified 190 anomalies in the ground. Work now continues to determine whether these may be unmarked graves of residential school students.
-
Stroller with baby inside knocked over during theft: Winnipeg police
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an incident where a woman had her purse and car stolen, and a stroller with a child inside was knocked over.
Calgary
-
Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance
The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.
-
6 southern Alberta teens charged following investigation into bullying of girl
Six southern Alberta teenagers face criminal charges following an RCMP investigation into reports a 13-year-old girl had been bullied and chased.
-
Jaipur Bridge reopens, connecting Prince's Island Park and Eau Claire Plaza
Featuring a wider deck and being more flood resilient, the new Jaipur Bridge connecting Prince's Island Park and the Eau Claire Plaza was opened to the public on Monday.
Edmonton
-
'Safety concerns' among reasons Russian pavilion pulled from Edmonton Heritage Festival
There will be no physical gathering space for Russian-Edmontonians at the Heritage Festival in Hawrelak Park this summer, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.
-
What it's like for international visitors to land in Oilers territory mid-playoffs
Landing in oil country during the Oilers' best playoff run in years has been an eye-opening, "raucous" experience for two international visitors.
-
'Everything we have tonight': Oilers refuse to quit, wilt or sulk facing elimination against Avs
Jay Woodcroft had a smile on his face Monday morning when he said all of the stress of the Western Conference Final is now centred in the other locker room.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1st case of monkeypox detected in B.C., local Centre for Disease Control confirms
A case of monkeypox has been confirmed in B.C., the province's Centre for Disease Control confirmed in a statement Monday.
-
Vancouver man was fatally stabbed by own his brother, police allege
Police say a man who died in a stabbing over the weekend in East Vancouver was allegedly killed by his own brother.
-
Trial underway for man facing charges in cyberbullying case involving B.C. teen
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.