

CTV Windsor





A rainfall warning is in effect for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County Saturday.

As well, a rainfall warning and freezing rain alert were issued for Chatham-Kent and Rondeau Park by Environment Canada.

An area of rain and isolated thunderstorms is expected to affect extreme southwestern Ontario.



The significant rain today will change to freezing rain late Saturday afternoon over Chatham-Kent. Brief freezing rain is expected overnight in Essex County, the agency says.

Another round of appreciable rain and potential thunderstorms is likely again later on Sunday.

Total rainfall amounts for the weekend may be in the 30 to 40 mm range with localized amounts near 50 mm.

People should be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions, it says.

Check with Environment Canada for updated statements.