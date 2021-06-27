WINDSOR, ONT. -- A soccer organization president is asking the public to be mindful when using city fields after a big rainfall.

Paul Bartolo president of the Windsor Soccer Club says a group compromised the health of the fields at the Ford Test Track following Friday’s heavy rainfall.

Bartolo says amateur organizations respect an implied understanding to stay off the fields following a major rain event.

City officials say parks aren’t officially closed, but sports organizations know, especially on weekends, to stay off if the fields’ conditions are compromised.