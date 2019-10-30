WINDSOR - Looks like it could be a wet and windy Halloween in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement in effect for the region.

The forecaster says there could be potentially significant rainfall Wednesday through Friday morning.

A low pressure system will approach Southern Ontario from the southwest. Rain began Wednesday morning and is expected to end Friday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 millometres are possible, with the heaviest rain occurring for Halloween on Thursday afternoon. That could prove messy for little trick-or-treaters.

Environment Canada says if visibility is reduced during driving, turn on headlights and maintain a safe following distance. Pedestrians and trick-or-treaters are more difficult to see when it is dark and raining.

Strong northwesterly to westerly wind gusts of 70 kilometres per hour are possible Thursday night into Friday morning.