Heavy police presence reported for active investigation on Parent Avenue

Windsor police are informing the public about a heavy police presence on Parent Avenue.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, but they are asking everyone to avoid the area.

December 7, 2022

The Emergency Services Unit is speaking to a person in a home in 900 block of Parent to come out.

There are multiple police units on scene.

Parent is closed at Erie Street for the active investigation.

With files from CTV's Michelle Maluske.