Heavy police presence in east Windsor for "active investigation"
A heavy police presence responds to 6560 Tecumseh Road East in Windsor on March 15, 2019. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, March 15, 2019
Last Updated Friday, March 15, 2019 3:15PM EDT
A heavy concentration of police officers shocked residents in Windsor’s east end.
The Windsor Police Service will only confirm the presence at 6560 Tecumseh Road East on Friday is part of an active investigation.
Several officers were seen coming in and out of the property.
Constable Talya Natyshak tells CTV Windsor there is no threat to public safety as a result of the investigation.
The K9 unit was also dispatched to the scene as part of the police response.
