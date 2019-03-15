

A heavy concentration of police officers shocked residents in Windsor’s east end.

The Windsor Police Service will only confirm the presence at 6560 Tecumseh Road East on Friday is part of an active investigation.

Several officers were seen coming in and out of the property.

Constable Talya Natyshak tells CTV Windsor there is no threat to public safety as a result of the investigation.

The K9 unit was also dispatched to the scene as part of the police response.

