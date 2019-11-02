Heavy police presence following collision on Wyandotte
Police and paramedics are on the scene of a crash that shut down part of Wyandotte Street on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Published Saturday, November 2, 2019 12:37PM EDT
WINDSOR, Ont. - One person was taken away in handcuffs Saturday after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Windsor.
There was a heavy police presence in the area of Wyandotte Street near Ouellette Avenue.
The westbound lanes of Wyandotte were closed between Ouellette and Victoria Avenue for the investigation.
It appears a pickup truck hit a light standard.
Paramedics were also on the scene.