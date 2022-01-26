Heavy police presence as investigation launched in west Windsor
Police on Randolph Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (_OnLocation_/Twitter)
Windsor police launched an investigation on the west side of the city on Tuesday night.
Authorities say the Major Crimes Unit was called into handle the situation in the 500 block of Randolph Avenue.
Police are not disclosing the nature of the investigation, but say two people have been arrested.
No one was hurt and there is no threat to the community
