Heath unit holds immunization clinic ahead of suspension deadline
Published Monday, March 2, 2020 3:46PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The first in a series of immunization clinics for elementary school children started Monday in Leamington and Windsor.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says suspensions for children without up to date records will begin March 11.
Health officials say the suspensions affect those students who were given notices of incomplete immunization records in November.
Public health nurses will update records and administer vaccines if needed at the clinics.