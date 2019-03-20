

Essex MPP Taras Natyshak was involved in a heated debate with Premier Doug Ford at Queen’s Park.

The war of words erupted Tuesday over accusations of unregistered lobbying by close friends of Premier Doug Ford.

Natyshak is asking provincial police for an investigation.

A former legislator in Ford's Ontario government alleges he was expelled from the Progressive Conservative party for raising concerns about the unregistered lobbying.

Randy Hillier made that allegation in an open letter in which he also claims his ejection from the party came after he pushed back against party operatives.

Ford's spokesman, Simon Jefferies, said all the allegations outlined in Hillier's letter were ``an outright lie.''

``These fabrications are absurd and categorically false,'' Jefferies said in a statement that went through Hillier's allegations point by point to refute them.

Natyshak wrote OPP Interim Commissioner Gary Couture on Monday, calling on the service to investigate Hillier's allegations of illegal and unregistered lobbying.

``These, among other allegations disclosed in the letter, are disturbing, first-hand indications that illegal activities may have taken place, or may be ongoing,'' he said.

Interim Liberal leader John Fraser called on Hillier to come forward and provide more information on his allegations to province's integrity commissioner.

Green party Leader Mike Schreiner said the Tory caucus has now lost two members who stood up for their constituents and were punished for doing so.

``We're elected to represent our constituents, put our constituents first, not to be a member of a high-priced pom pom squad for the premier,'' he said.

With files from The Canadian Press.