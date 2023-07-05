Heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex
The heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex with maximum temperatures reaching the low 30s but feeling more like 40 C with the humidex.
According to Environment Canada, extreme heat affects everyone and the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
Everybody is reminded to watch for the effects of heat illness such as: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Hazy. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Hazy. Low 21.
Thursday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. High 29. Humidex 36.
Friday: Sunny. High 26.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' won't ease rising use of food banks: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
This Japanese river turned lime green, and nobody is sure why
Ikoma city authorities in Western Japan are investigating to determine how the water of a river running through town has turned lime green, causing concerns among citizens.
Forget TikTok claims: 'Nature's Ozempic' is no such thing, experts say
If TikTok and Reddit influencers are to be believed, the plant-based compound called berberine can be a replacement for such popular diabetes and weight loss drugs as Ozempic and Wegovy. But some U.S. medical experts have concerns about the use of this unregulated supplement.
Ukraine, Russia accuse each other of planning to attack Europe's biggest nuclear plant
Ukraine and Russia accused each other Wednesday of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants, which is located in southeastern Ukraine and occupied by Russian troops, but neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat.
Nearly 2,000 Air Canada flights delayed, cancelled over long weekend
Air Canada delayed or cancelled nearly 2,000 flights over the Canada Day long weekend in what one expert said could be a taste of more troubles ahead for passengers.
Kitchener
-
Memorial takes shape at site where child was killed in St. Thomas
According to police, five people were hit by a pickup truck travelling west on Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Kitchener Market will be open on Wednesdays all summer
Mid-week market days are back. Here are the details.
-
Knifepoint robbery at Kitchener restaurant leads to car chase: WRPS
An armed robbery at a Kitchener restaurant led to a dramatic chain of events.
London
-
Memorial takes shape at site where child was killed in St. Thomas
According to police, five people were hit by a pickup truck travelling west on Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
PHOTOS
PHOTOS | 'Outlaws' charged in joint drug trafficking investigation
According to police, the investigation resulted in the seizure of drugs, including suspected fentanyl and cocaine worth about $33,000, and illegal firearms.
-
Barrie
-
Officers rescue 2 children adrift without life-jackets, guardians charged
Police remind water enthusiasts to "always wear your life-jacket" after OPP Marine Unit officers rescued two children in a kayak over the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Couple charged after crossing Lake Simcoe in inflatable kayak
A couple faces charges after crossing Lake Simcoe without life-jackets over the long weekend in Orillia.
-
York Regional Police bust Barrie woman with guns and drugs
Police laid 23 charges against a Barrie woman after a search of the white pickup truck - that she was sleeping in behind a business in Markham - was discovered.
Northern Ontario
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
'She was practically there waiting for us': Canadian cold case from 1975 finally cracked
An Ontario cold case from 1975 has finally been cracked thanks to the use of genetic genealogy.
-
All of Ontario under fire ban as 80 wild fires burn across the province
There are currently at least 80 wildfires burning in Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Sweltering temperatures in Ottawa this week
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures forecast to be in the low 30s with humidex values around 40.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for accused killer of 19-year-old Ottawa resident
Ottawa police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood.
Toronto
-
Million-dollar Lord of the Rings-themed card found in Toronto
A one-of-a-kind trading card has just been found by someone in Toronto, and it might just be the card owner’s most “precious” find.
-
Ontario man chooses lump sum prize over $25K a year for life
A lottery winner in Ontario opted for a lump sum prize over $25,000 a year for life.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Montreal
-
Truck driver will not face charges in deadly collision with cyclist
Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a cyclist on Tuesday afternoon an accident, and the driver of the truck will not face charges.
-
New SAQ president to receive salary of at least $528,000
The new head of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), Jacques Farcy, will earn a salary of $528,215, excluding performance-related bonuses.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Feels like 40: Heat warning across southern Quebec
A heat warning is in effect for much of southern Quebec, where it’s expected to feel like 40 degrees Celsius.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfires caused more than $165 million in insured damage
The wildfires in the Tantallon area are estimated to have cost more than $165 million in insured damage, according to figures from the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent
Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.
-
'It's a shame': Summer businesses in N.B. cooled off by rainy days
Businesses in New Brunswick that rely on sunny skies are trying to not get too down about the weather these days.
Winnipeg
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
-
Man dies after tree falls on tent: Manitoba RCMP
A 60-year-old Winnipeg man has died after a storm caused a tree to fall onto his tent while he was sleeping, according to the RCMP.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Calgary
-
Landlord says he's stuck after evicted renters set up camp on his front lawn
A Calgary landlord says he's dealing with $100,000 in property damage and a group of squatters who refuse to leave a home he owns in the city's northeast.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
Cat rescue operator speaks out about Alberta's problem communities
One of the major issues the Last Chance Cat Ranch in Lethbridge faces is pet abandonment.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 10:30
LIVE @ 10:30 | Edmonton police to don body cameras starting next week
Edmonton Police Service will reveal on Wednesday more details about the body camera trial that starts next week.
-
Lake Louise man charged in fire at Charleston Residence
A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fire in Lake Louise, Alta., on Monday that caused more than 150 people to be evacuated from the Charleston Residence, a staff building for the Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
Vancouver
-
B.C. port strike enters day five, with talks deadlocked over maintenance
Talks between maritime employers and the union representing British Columbia port workers remain deadlocked over maintenance issues as a strike by the workers enters its fifth day.
-
Vancouver home prices ticking up as supply remains under pressure: real estate board
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says last month's home prices ticked up from May as prospective homebuyers faced a dearth of supply in the region.
-
Clothing retailer Kit and Ace bought by company co-owned by Joe Mimran
Kit and Ace Technical Apparel Inc. has been bought by a company co-owned by Canadian fashion designer and entrepreneur Joe Mimran.