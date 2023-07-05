The heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex with maximum temperatures reaching the low 30s but feeling more like 40 C with the humidex.

According to Environment Canada, extreme heat affects everyone and the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Everybody is reminded to watch for the effects of heat illness such as: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Wednesday: Clear early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Hazy. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Hazy. Low 21.

Thursday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. High 29. Humidex 36.

Friday: Sunny. High 26.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.