Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions Sunday as hot and humid air is expected to arrive Monday and continue through the next day.

According to the forecaster, maximum temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid-thirties. Minimum temperatures are expected to go down to the low twenties, providing little relief from the heat in the evening.

Cooler air is expected to move in on Wednesday.

Heat risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outside.

Environment Canada is reminding residents to stay cool in extreme heat by reducing your risks and scheduling outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Never leave people or pets inside a parked car.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has a number of recommendations for preventing heat illness including drinking plenty of water, using sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher), wear a wide brimmed hat and loose, light clothing, and take a cool bath or shower.