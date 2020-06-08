WINDSOR, ONT. -- Beware of the heat — with temperatures expected to climb, a heat warning has been issued for the area.

Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can expect extreme heat for Tuesday through Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

A hot airmass is approaching the area and with it day time temperatures in the low 30s, lows are expected between 20 and 22 C Tuesday night.

With humidity increasing on Wednesday, Environment Canada says humidex values are expected to creep into the mid to high 30s but will cool off in the evening.

Environment Canada reminds people heat affects everyone. Risks are greater for younger children, pregnant women, older adults, those with chronic illnesses and people who work or exercise outdoors.

Those working outdoors should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.