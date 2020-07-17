LONDON, ONT -- The heat has returned to Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as temperatures climb and the humidex stretches into the 40s.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the area ahead of the weekend.

On Friday the high in Windsor is expected to be 32 degrees and feel more like 40 degrees.

On Saturday it is even hotter with an expected high of 34 degrees feeling like 42 degrees with the humidity.

Temperatures will remain in the 30s until Tuesday.

Environment Canada issues a heat warning when conditions are expected to pose an increased risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Some of the effects of heat illnesses are swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Hot and humid air can also bring poorer air quality.

People and pets should never be left in a parked vehicle.

Loved ones who are vulnerable during the heat should be checked on.

The humidity is expected to last at least until Monday.