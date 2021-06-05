WINDSOR, ONT. -- A heat warning is in effect in Windsor-Essex Saturday, with temperatures forecasted to jump into the 30's through the weekend.

The early taste of summer brought with it a wave of humidity that has people seeking ways to stay cool.

The Health unit advises Heat-related illnesses are preventable and recommends finding ways to stay cool, such as:

Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly by visitng the website and/or by following the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Twitter and Facebook.

Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Take a cool bath or shower

Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day

Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars

Stay connected with family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case they need assistance

Look for shade or a cool shelter in an air-conditioned location if available.

Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home). If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts.

But with retail shops and restaurants still closed, it’s a task easier said than done.

The City of Windsor is offering up the downtown aquatic and training centre as a cooling station for people who have no other options to escape the heat, and will keep doing so from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

"It’s important that as we move through the pandemic that we still where we can offer opportunities for folks to cool down and find relief," says Jen Knights, the acting executive director of recreation for the City of Windsor.

Knights says failing that there are seven splash pads throughout the city, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The one at Jackson Park was packed with kids trying to stay cool Saturday afternoon.

"It dumps the water on people, and I like it so much," says Theo Dimopoulos.

His sister Zoe agrees it’s the place to be on a hot, hot day.

"The splash pad is really cold for me, so it cools me off," Zoe Dimopoulos says.

Dan Menard and his sister Trish Fran were okay with the heat, spending the afternoon hucking around the Frisbee near the Detroit River.

"I love this weather, the breeze makes it enjoyable," says Menard.

But being so close to the water was tease for Fran, who wishes Windsor’s Sandpoint beach was more accessible, and more importantly, safer.

"Not being able to jump in the water when it’s hot is not fun. You sit on the edge of the rocks wishing you can jump in," she says.