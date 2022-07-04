Another day, another heat warning in Windsor-Essex.

Hot and humid conditions are expected Monday into Tuesday with daytime temperatures near 31 C.

An overnight low temperature near 21 C is expected tonight, providing little relief from the heat.

Hot and humid conditions will likely come to an end Tuesday night.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Monday: Sunny. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy. A few showers beginning overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 21.

Tuesday: A few showers ending late in the morning then mainly cloudy with 30 pe rcent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and early in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 43. UV index 8 or very high.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.