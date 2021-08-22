LONDON, ONT -- Heat and humidity expected to continue Sunday and possibly through to the middle of this week for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent regions.

Environment canada reports maximum temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius, with humidex values 37 to 40

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.