Heat warning expected to come down Friday

A heat warning remains in effect to kick off July.

Environment Canada has issued the warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton, Elgin County and London-Middlesex.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach near 31 C again Friday after a very warm night on Thursday.

Humidex values are expected to be in the mid-30s today.

The heat event is forecast to come to an end tonight.

Friday: Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 16.

Saturday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 29. Humidex 32.

Sunday: Sunny. High 28.

Monday: Sunny. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.