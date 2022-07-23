Heat warning continues throughout the weekend
A heat warning remains in effect this weekend for the following areas:
- Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park
- Windsor - Leamington - Essex County
Daytime temperatures are expected to hit the low 30s with the humidex approaching 40 C.
The warning is expected to end by Sunday with an expected cold front expected on Monday.
As a reminder during the high temperatures, drink plenty of water even if you don't feel thirsty, check on older family and friends, and never leave anyone including pets in a parked vehicle even in shaded areas.
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Pope's Canadian tour signals a rethink of Catholic Church's missionary legacy
Pope Francis' trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church's missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
Canadian bishops collecting donations from papal visit 'inappropriate': AFN chief
The assembly of Catholic bishops organizing Pope Francis's visit to Canada, where he is expected to apologize for the church's role in residential schools, is from those hoping to see him.
Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
Human activity likely triggers extreme heat waves, study says
While a scorching heat wave grips parts of the Northern hemisphere, a new study suggests human activity increases the likelihood of these extreme weather events.
Immigration officials meet with refugee placement company after concerns raised
A delegation from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada met with a company hired to help settle Afghan refugees after concerns were raised by those staying in a refugee hotel.
Here's the local breakdown of monkeypox cases as it’s declared a global health emergency
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared monkeypox a global health emergency.
This is how much money you need to make to afford a home in Kitchener
New data shows even though the average home price is coming down, higher stress tests driven by increasing mortgage rates mean the annual income you need to buy a home is actually going up in Kitchener and many Canadian cities.
Woman found deceased in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont.
A woman is dead after being found in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont. Friday
Fatal collision causes Lambton OPP to close Oil Heritage Road, Saturday
Lambton OPP are asking motorists to avoid the area of Oil Heritage Road between Shiloh Line and Courtright Line due to a fatal collision.
Victims of deadly Bradford collision identified
Police identified the victims of a deadly collision in Bradford as a man and woman, both seniors, from Toronto.
Etobicoke man reported missing for five days arrested in The Blue Mountains
An Etobicoke man at the centre of a five-day police search has been charged for allegedly stealing a vehicle in The Town of the Blue Mountains.
Nearly 100 paddlers go trek from Trout Lake in North Bay to Mattawa
Plenty of canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards took part in the 64km race Saturday morning.
Dozens of invasive jumping worms found in Ontario
Ontario is now home to dozens of invasive jumping worms.
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow stops in Sudbury
The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow was an idea that came about at the beginning of the pandemic.
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Province reports 21 monkeypox cases in Ottawa
Public Health Ontario is reporting 21 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ottawa, the second-highest number of cases in the province behind Toronto.
Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
Second suspect arrested following deadly east-end Toronto shooting
A second suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in east-end Toronto earlier this month has been arrested.
Toronto Western Hospital's ER 'covered' for the weekend after risk of shutting down amid staff shortage
A downtown hospital was able to secure enough last-minute workers for its emergency room this weekend after being at risk of shutting down amid a staff shortage.
Super Aqua Club north of Montreal closed Saturday after 14-year-old girl drowns
The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, north of Montreal, is closed on Saturday, the day after a 14-year-old girl drowned in the water park facilities.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat and thunderstorm warnings in effect in and around Montreal
Weather in southern Quebec shows no signs of letting up as the intense heat is forecast to continue and severe thunderstorms are coming.
Watch your butts! Quebec forest fire fighters warn of discarded cigarette dangers
Since approximately 80 per cent of wildfires in Quebec are attributable to human activity, the Quebec forest fire prevention society (SOPFEU) is recommending that people who go into the forest be vigilant, especially smokers.
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
'The last thing we need is more hospitalized COVID-19 patients': Summer case increases add stress to Maritime hospitals
The number of people with COVID-19 in Maritime hospitals this summer continues to climb, with more week-to-week increases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.
Police looking for man in Elmwood drug/weapons bust
Two women are behind bars, and a male suspect is still at large, after a drug and weapons bust in Elmwood Friday evening.
MKO, Mathias Colomb Cree Nation looking for woman who they say was abducted in Winnipeg
The Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak along with Mathias Colomb Cree Nation said they are looking for a woman who they believe was abducted in Winnipeg.
Folklorama returns with ‘Kick-Off’ event at Lyric Theatre
The “Folklorama Kick-Off” runs Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 4:00-10:00 p.m. at Assinboine Park’s Lyric Theatre.
Victim recovering in hospital after stabbing outside downtown Calgary convenience store
Police were called to the Circle K in the 700 block of Eighth Street S.W. at around 5 a.m.
Three Hills RCMP investigate collision between train and semi-truck
RCMP in Three Hills, Alta. are investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and a train.
Papal motorcade will close down QEII on Sunday
Rolling road closures along a section of the QEII highway will begin Sunday, July 24, for the arrival of the Pope.
Sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman off Florida coast
A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her as her companions were trying to reel it in on a boat near the Florida coast, authorities said.
Judge dismisses $300K lawsuit over obstructed views in Whistler development
A Whistler couple who sought more than $300,000 in damages because the home built next to theirs obstructed their view and limited their privacy has had their claim dismissed.
Drug investigation linked to full-patch Hells Angels leads to 5 arrests
Five people were arrested following the seizure of guns and drugs in an investigation with ties to the Hells Angels.