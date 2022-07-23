Heat warning continues throughout the weekend

A heat warning remains in effect this weekend for the following areas:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

Daytime temperatures are expected to hit the low 30s with the humidex approaching 40 C.

The warning is expected to end by Sunday with an expected cold front expected on Monday.

As a reminder during the high temperatures, drink plenty of water even if you don't feel thirsty, check on older family and friends, and never leave anyone including pets in a parked vehicle even in shaded areas.